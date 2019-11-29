About this show

You shall go to the Ball this Christmas!

Polish your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and grab your glass slippers to join a host of crazy characters at the Everyman Theatre.

Our annual, family-friendly pantomime is back! Cinderella features the hilarious return of Tweedy as Buttons, Cinderella's best friend in this rags to riches tale.

Starring Tweedy the Clown (Giffords Circus, Waiting for Godot and the Everyman's Annual Panto) alongside a fantastic cast of West End regulars including Courtney-Brogan Smalley (Club Tropicana), Sam Murphy (42nd Street, Funny Girl), Kevin Brewis (Benidorm Live!), Steven Roberts (Hollyoaks, The History Boys), Kane Verrall (Club Tropicana), Annalise Liard-Bailey (Hairspray), Joshua Pearson (Club Tropicana), Marianna Neofitou (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Robbie Fell (Seussical the Musical)

Will Cinders get to the Ball?

Will she find her Prince Charming or will the Ugly Sisters win the day?

Don't forget to get your tickets before the clock strikes twelve!