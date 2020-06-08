About this show

A brand new show celebrating all things theatrical. Be among the first to see it. They say all political careers end in tears. In Gyles Brandreth's case it's tears of laughter as the actor, author, One Show reporter, former MP and government whip returns to Barney with his new one-man show BREAK A LEG! - a celebration of all things theatrical. This is Brandreth unleashed on the stars he's known and the theatre stories that have made him laugh ? and, occasionally, cry. Without hesitation or repetition (and just a touch of deviation), Just a Minute regular Gyles delivers a dazzling evening of wit, wisdom, high drama, low comedy, and hilarious name-dropping.