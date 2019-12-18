About this show

The silver screen was never the same when the movies started to talk. Stars who had enchanted millions without saying a word were now forced to find a voice. And if they could talk, why not have them sing and dance? Singin in the Rain is the story of the making of the first Hollywood musical. Featuring all the style and the spectacle of a golden age it has a succession of unforgettable musical numbers including Be a Clown, Fascinating Rhythm, Good Morning , Moses Supposes, I Can't Give You Anything But Love and of course Singin' In the Rain.