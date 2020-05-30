London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Smokie - it's not just a name - it's a sound. The Smokie sound is so distinctive that it has set the band apart from the rest, allowing them to remain at the top for over two decades and to still continue making new music.