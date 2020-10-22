About this show

Cited as the inspiration behind many new bands, The Stranglers have achieved thirty Top 40 hits and remained enormously influential throughout their long career.

As always, audiences can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers' powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship for an exhilarating live experience. Due to overwhelming demand from the band's fans, Ruts DC have been invited to be special guests on the tour. With their final full UK tour and the imminent release of their debut movie, 2020 will be an iconic action - packed year for The Stranglers.