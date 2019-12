About this show

The Lion King UK Tour

Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney's multi award-winning musical is a unique theatrical experience that you will remember forever.



Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney's beloved animated film has been transformed into a spectacular stage production.



At its heart is the powerful story of Simba and his epic adventure to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.