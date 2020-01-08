About this show

Starring Jose Llana direct from Broadway as The King and Annalene Beechey from the West End production as Anna. Hailed as ‘the theatrical event of 2018’, and nominated for six Olivier Awards, the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King And I is embarking on a World Tour direct from its record-breaking sold-out season at The London Palladium.



The King And I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – adored by the public and critics alike - with one of the finest scores ever written including; Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers and a full-scale orchestra.



A celebration of the lavish heritage of the very best in romantic musical theatre from an unparalleled multi-award-winning creative team, hailed as one of the best working in theatre today, directed by Tony Award winner Bart Sher (South Pacific & My Fair Lady - Broadway). This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness this glorious production, as you have never seen it before.



The King and I UK Tour is coming to a theatre near you!

TOUR DATES