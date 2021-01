About this show

Prepare for a nostalgia extravaganza as the UK's No.1 Rock & Roll variety production returns with The Best Of That'll Be The Day!

This very special edition of the show presents the most popularly requested songs, impressions and comic sketches from over 33 years of That'll Be The Day! Featuring smash hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s this is a throwback evening of brilliant entertainment that guarantees to have you on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over!