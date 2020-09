About this show

This is an evening of entertainment not to be missed, artists include the fabulous Victoria Roberts as the compare for the night, joined by Rock n Roll band" The Geriatrics", Blues band "Feel Good Factor" and the soulful voices of" The Supreme Dreamgirls" along with Blackpools funny man..Johnny Casson. Headlining the show direct from the USA Soul Satisfaction performing The American 4 Tops Motown Show. Get your glad rags on and be prepared to dance the night away in the aisles.