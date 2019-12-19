About this show

Mariah Carey, frantic shopping and quality time with estranged relations getting you down? Why not join us for a night of new writing that has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas? Here at SEEN we're doing something a little different for December... The Other Room recently announced the new team of PURSUIT WRITERS; a development programme for three playwrights who have submitted to previous SEENs. By the end of their time at TOR, they will have developed a brand-new-play. SEEN: Pursuit is the first outing of that play... Come celebrate their achievement and have your say on the 3 brand-new-plays in the making at this months SEEN.

As always, SEEN will be three 10-minute script-in-hand performances which all respond to a particular theme, followed by a post-scratch Q&A/discussion between writers and the audience. Because Christmas is a time for family, this month the pieces will be directed by the TOR Team. Normal service will be resumed in the New Year, where actors, directors and writers are welcome to apply!