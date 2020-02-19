About this show

Paloma has always mucked about with Pijon. They love it. They run wild. They dress up. Like tigers, flamenco dancers, queens, kings, rabbits and Lady Gaga. Everything. Life is fun and funny and a little bit loopy. Until all of a sudden, Paloma comes face to face with a blinding light named Big Luce. Paloma doesn't understand what she's done wrong but Big Luce just won't leave her be. Paloma and Pijon are catapulted into a strange new world where they begin their surreal adventure, determined to find out what Big Luce is all about.

Studio