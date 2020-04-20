About this show

Educating Rita is the unforgettable story of the relationship between a feisty Liverpudlian hairdresser and a jaded university professor. Rita has a passion for literature and is intent upon self-improvement. Frank's disillusionment with live has driven him to the bottle. As Rita grapples with the trials of education, Frank learns to believe in himself again. Originally commissioned by the RSC, the show won the 1980 Society of West End Theatres award for Best Comedy and Best Play. Since this time, Educating Rita has never been out of production somewhere in the world. The film version which starred Julie Walters and Michael Caine was Oscar-nominated and won three BAFTA awards.