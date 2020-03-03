About this show

It's 1989. The Berlin Wall is coming down, the world is changing rapidly, and Bernhard is sat at home in England. But not for much longer. Grab yourself an ice cold German beer, and get ready for a whirlwind ride across the continent to witness history in the making. With just a projector, a shed load of cardboard boxes and a sense of playful optimism at their disposal, CB4 Theatre want to take you from Bernhard's front room, on the slow train across Europe and right to the centre of the action. David Hasselhoff will meet us there.

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, this part chaotic, part touching and always fun production combines verbatim theatre, multimedia, and ensemble movement to explore the past and interrogate the present. This is Bernhard's story, but it's also all of our stories: it's a story about home, national identity, borders and what happens when they come crashing down.

Part of Spring Fringe Festival