Moscow 1987, the cold war begins to thaw. After declining his offer for more than 30 years England's greatest living novelist Graham Greene is finally permitted to meet his old MI6 boss, Kim Philby, Britain's greatest ever spy... and traitor. Under the watchful eye of Kim's Russian wife, the two men set about catching up on old times. With a new world order breaking around them how much did the writer of The Third Man know about Philby's secret life as a spy? Did the Red Spy Philby betray his friend as well as his country? ...and who is listening-in in the room next door?