About this show

The music of rock legends Queen is to be celebrated like never before, as West End leading lady Kerry Ellis joins Scandinavian tribute stars Queen Machine for a fully orchestrated UK tour.

The all-new tour, Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis, will see Queen’s greatest hits performed by leading European tribute band Queen Machine – accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and conducted by Matthew Freeman, creating an unforgettable night of rock anthems.

Making their UK touring debut, Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club – and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries, where they repeatedly sell-out shows.

Joining them will be the UK’s leading lady of musical theatre, Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You. Since then, she’s forged a long-standing musical relationship and friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”. He produced her debut album Anthems – and they jointly released the follow-up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Conducting the tour will be Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger. He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2011 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and 2014. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Bjarke Baisner fronts Queen Machine, sounding and looking like a young Freddie Mercury – joined by Peter Møller Jeppesen on guitar, Henrik Østergaard on keys, Jens Lunde on bass and Paolo Romano Torquati on drums.