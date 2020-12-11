About this show

When a baddie steals the joy of pantomime, will Nurse Nellie and her friends manage to rescue it? Oh yes they will!

Don't miss this fun-sized, socially-distanced festive family treat. Starring the award-winning Marlowe pantomime legend, Ben Roddy, alongside four phenomenal panto performers, this joyous, funny and uplifting show promises to be the perfect antidote to 2020. Written and directed by our regular pantomime producer, Paul Hendy, this hilarious, 70-minute extravaganza will feature panto's greatest hits, including great musical numbers, hilarious comedy routines and of course, the legendary ghost gag bench. It's the law! And you can relax in the knowledge that we'll be complying with the latest government guidance to ensure that our theatre is COVID-secure - leaving you free to focus on having an amazing time!