About this show

Get a fascinating insight into what it's really like to be an astronaut as Peake reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space. In December 2015, Peake became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk (and run a marathon) while orbiting Earth. Now, join him on a thrilling journey to the International Space Station as part of his first ever UK tour, sharing his passion for aviation, exploration and adventure. Peake is your personal guide through life in space, from training to launch and spacewalk to re-entry, with breathtaking photographs and never-before-seen footage. This is your chance to spend an evening with one of the world's greatest living astronauts, and to rediscover the wonder of the place we call home.