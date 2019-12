About this show

After eight years of sell-outs, the Thinking Drinkers return with a brand-new, hilarious and intoxicating look at history's greatest drinkers. Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts reveal how alcohol has inspired pioneering explorers, politicians and painters in equal measure, from Plato and Picasso, to Nelson, Napoleon and Norm from Cheers. You'll learn a lot, laugh a lot and, don't forget, you get five free drinks.