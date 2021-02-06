About this show

An expert at being himself, stand-up comedian Stephen K Amos is supremely warm and wickedly funny, with an ability to charm onlookers right into the palm of his hand. He creates weird and wonderful connections within his audience who are drawn into his own personal world and thoughts.

Stephen K Amos is on a mission to bring about world peace. Or, to at least bring about an evening of peace, one venue at a time. In an age when arguments are started over everything from politics to bendy straws, Stephen is rising above the anger to remind us of what we have in common.