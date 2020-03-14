About this show

An all new show Havana Nights brings an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini as well as entertaining group numbers with their supporting dancers. The show will be fast paced and promises to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow you.

Graziano Di Prima has established himself on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing and will now be touring the country with his new show which he has been heavily involved in creating with partner Giada Lini. Graziano is an Italian Latin Champion so this is one show not to miss!