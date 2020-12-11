About this show

Count Covidula, the stupidest, baddest baddie that you've never heard of, is sick of the good guys winning and wants to ruin pantomime for everyone. He's got his hands on this year's master scripts and is rewriting the story with unexpected and hilarious results!

Will Dame Trott and her beloved Daisy the Cow escape from the mean Giant Trumplebore? Does Dick Whittington become Mayor of London or will he be defeated in a rigged election? And will Cinderella ever marry her charming Prince, or will the Stoneybroke Lockdown have her home by 10pm?

One thing's for sure: panto will never be the same again. Join a madcap cast of panto favourites in a Christmas show like no other, featuring the Arts Theatre's trademark silly blend of songs and magic, joy and laughter!