About this show

Starring Wayne Sleep, Liza Goddard, Matt Crosby, Kevin Kennedy, Charlotte Kennedy, Isaac Stanmore, Emily Squibb and Nancy Hill.

Cambridge Arts Theatre's spectacular family pantomime is back with the most magical tale of all: CINDERELLA.

Cinderella is working her fingers to the bone, dreaming of a better life, while her two Ugly Sisters plot and scheme. But after a surprise visit from her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella's life is turned upside down. Cinderella is transported from rags to riches into a world of glittering ballgowns, enchantment and handsome princes... but do happy endings only exist in fairy tales?

The star-studded cast includes the return of the legendary ballet dancer and TV personality Wayne Sleep, Bergerac and Woof!’s Liza Goddard and Cambridge’s pantomime favourite Matt Crosby. Joining them will be Coronation Street’s Kevin Kennedy, Charlotte Kennedy (Les Misérables), Isaac Stanmore (Hetty Feather), Emily Squibb (The Wizard of Oz) and Nancy Hill (Legally Blonde, Hairspray).

This timeless tale is packed with sing-along songs, sensational costumes and hilarious jokes for the whole family to enjoy. Christmas just wouldn't be complete without the Arts Theatre pantomime and Cinderella promises to be the biggest and best show in town. Book your tickets today... Your carriage awaits!

Cinderella is directed by Phil Clark and written by Al Lockhart-Morley.