About this show

Formed in 1994, The Spice Girls got the World's attention with their debut single WANNABE, released on 7th July 1996. The single went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over 6 million copies Worldwide. The Spice Girls and their 'girl power' defined a generation, becoming pop icons for many children, teenagers and adults at the time. Now, 21 years after the 1st single launch, the fun filled, high octane Spice Girls concert 'WANNABE' opens it's doors.