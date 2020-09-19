About this show

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn't touch the floor. Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s! From the birth of Rock n Roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, the show is packed with over forty hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black and many more.

Performed by a full live band, featuring some of the country's top musicians, this incredible show features soaring vocals, tight harmonies and an infectious sense of fun. Dancing in the aisles is strictly compulsory so bring your blue suede shoes and let the good times roll!