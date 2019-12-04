About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

If it's non-stop laughter you're after, then book your seats for Aladdin this years' fun-packed pantomime from Rainbow Valley Productions. While retaining all the classic elements that make pantomimes so increasingly popular, the emphasis with this new version of Aladdin is firmly on comedy. If it's true that laughter is the best medicine, then this production should be made available on the National Health and served on a shiny spoon at least twice a day. Between the jokes & japes, witty wordplay and silly slapstick, there'll also be enough singing, dancing, romance, magic, mystery and excitement to entertain audiences of all ages.