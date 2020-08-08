About this show

A satire on the Parliament of the day (or of today!) - fantasy and fact collide in this, one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular operettas. Iolanthe, a fairy, has been banished for marrying a mortal. Her son, Strephon is in love with Phyllis a Ward of Court. The entire House of Lords has also fallen for Phyllis but she declines to marry a peer. The fairies persuade their Queen to pardon Iolanthe. She returns and is reunited with her son. The peers and Phyllis misinterpret the scene and believe that Strephon is being unfaithful. The fairies take revenge by sending Strephon to Parliament with astonishing results.

Part of The 27th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival