About this show

In Germany, during the months before the Second World War, 10,000 Jewish children made a perilous and heartbreaking journey, leaving their families in Europe to begin a new life in Britain - the Kindertransport. Kindertransport follows the journey of Jewish girl Eva as she leaves Germany behind for a new life in Manchester. Past and present day intertwine as we see the young Eva struggling with a displaced childhood and her adult self, Evelyn, confronting her past as her daughter Faith leaves home for the first time. And we discover the effects that Evelyn's painful childhood memories have on her life and family, as Faith finds letters and artefacts in the attic, revealing to her Evelyn's suppressed past life and her own hidden family history. Based upon the memories of Kindertransport children, Diane Samuel's riveting human drama explores the issues of how we define ourselves and the basic human need in all of us to have a sense of belonging.