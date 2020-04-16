About this show

Dust off your air guitars for an evening of the very best classic rock anthems from legends past and present! Let them take you on a roller coaster journey of classic rock nostalgia, performing hit after hit, live with stunning accuracy and high energy accompanied by an incredible light and projection show, they're guaranteed to have you on your feet all night. Over two hours of classic rock anthems from artists including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Free, The Eagles and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few!