About this show

Share the magic of Nick Sharratt's well-loved children's stories - Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark in the Park on a Windy Day - live on stage in this brand new show! Timothy Pope is looking through his brand new telescope - but wait! What's this he spies? Is that a shark? In the park!? Follow him (and his telescope) on three exciting adventures in search of one very elusive shark! This wonderful family adventure comes from the producers of Hairy Maclary's Cat Tales and features a highly talented cast of actor-musicians.