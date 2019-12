About this show

Ziggy Stardust takes us on a tragical Mystery Tour through the life of a nearly-was-Rock star, Gypsy Lee Pistolero, AKA Lee Mark-Jones. Set against a backdrop packed with punk and rock idols, a jaded, aging rocker must come to terms with a startling mental health diagnosis. From the council estates of Kidderminster to the Beverly Hills and back, this one-man show is the story of an initially glamtastic, eventually tragic rock 'n' roll career.

Studio