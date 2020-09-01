About this show

An understudy with stage fright. What could possibly go wrong? Ursula has been an actress all her life. Understudying the lead actress in a mediocre West End play is the perfect fit, for she has a dark secret. She suffers from stage fright and cannot ever go on; until the worst happens and she has no choice. Her contract broken, her career over, she faces a bleak future until her faithful dresser Penny rescues the situation with a hare- brained scheme which becomes the Talk of the Town. The play explores hope, chance and life in the theatre. It is a homage to optimism.