About this show

Celebrating the life and music of the legendary Matt Monro, The Matt Monro Story is an inspired and unforgettable show. A unique evening of music, warmth and love, keeping the memory of his music alive. From 'Born Free' to 'Walk Away' to 'Portrait of My Love' be prepared to be transported in time by this tribute to one of Britain's most popular and endearing singers named 'the singer's singer' by his peers. The show is enhanced by audio visual and narration.