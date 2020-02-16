WhatsOnStage Logo
Hilarious mishaps and DIY disasters are bringing the house down, quite literally, as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em hits the road with Joe Pasquale (New Faces, I’m a Celebrity, Spamalot, The Producers) as the lovable accident-prone Frank Spencer.

Susie Blake (Coronation Street, The Victoria Wood Show, Blithe Spirit) stars as his disapproving Mother-in-Law and Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty.

Based on the 1970s classic TV comedy by Ray Allen and directed by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em is the ultimate feel-good night out, washed down with lashings of nostalgia and Mother’s prune wine.

TOUR DATES

16 JUNE - 20 JUNE
MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

7 JULY - 11 JULY
YVONNE ARNAUD THEATRE, GUILDFORD

14 JULY - 18 JULY
PALACE THEATRE, WESTCLIFF-ON-SEA

2 JUNE - 6 JUNE
THEATRE ROYAL, ST HELENS

18 MAY - 23 MAY
ALEXANDRA THEATRE, BIRMINGHAM

3 MARCH - 7 MARCH
LIGHTHOUSE (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS POOLE ARTS CENTRE), POOLE

12 MAY - 16 MAY
THEATRE ROYAL, NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

16 MARCH - 21 MARCH
EVERYMAN THEATRE, CHELTENHAM

16 FEBRUARY - 29 FEBRUARY
CHURCHILL THEATRE, BROMLEY

21 APRIL - 25 APRIL
BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE, BLACKPOOL

