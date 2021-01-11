WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Rated as one of the world's top mediums, Sally's reputation has been built from her close relationship with many high-profile celebrities. Since becoming a professional medium, Sally has gone on to read for a whole host of celebrities from film stars to radio presenters, musicians to soap actors. These have included George Michael, Koo Stark, Uma Thurman, Mel B and perhaps most notably, the late Pricess Diana whom Sally read for over a period of several years.

Sally has dedicated her life to exploring the work of spirit and her Close Encounters evening aims to give validation that our loved ones still exist.

Show Details

Cast