About this show

The self-contained comedies in Ayckbourn's trilogy, The Norman Conquests, depict Norman, his in-laws and the local vet over a summer weekend in an English country house, shown from three different perspectives in the family's country home; in Round and Round the Garden, the action is seen from the garden. Norman, intent on making all the women in his life happy, takes every opportunity to seduce his sister-in-law Annie, charm his brother-in-law's wife Sarah and woo his own wife Ruth - embroiling everyone in the action along the way with both tragic and comic consequences. In equal parts wildly comic and touchingly poignant this wonderful comedy will have you laughing out loud as you recognise the secrets and deceptions that bubble beneath the surface of most family relationships. Ayckbourn at his best!