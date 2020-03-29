About this show

Strictly Come Dancing professional and choreographer.

The showman is set to light up the stage, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring. With the Italian's natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, THIS IS ME pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni's career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show. Expect all of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances and more... Dancer, Showman.....Giovanni Pernice - THIS IS ME