About this show

Wit and music from some very talented ladies.

The songs are hilarious and topical, the glamour is unstoppable: Britain’s greatest cabaret trio are back with a world premiere show.

Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman return to Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall for a four-week Christmas season.

They bring a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place.

With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for "Cheap Flights" and their incredibly rude Christmas song, how can you possibly miss out?

Accompanied on the piano by Michael Roulston. Directed by Paul Foster.