About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Churchill Theatre audiences expect, Aladdin will feature a star cast, a lamp-load of comedy, jaw-dropping special effects, sensational song and dance and plenty of boos and hisses the whole family will enjoy. Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and of course his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure, with flying carpets, a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and plenty of festive magic.