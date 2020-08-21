About this show

Join Mark Olver for a game of Who Said That? a comedy panel show in which four comedians dial in to ask each other questions and try to work out whose ridiculous, hilarious and occasionally baffling answers are whose. This live edition of the show will see Mark hosting from Bristol Old Vic with his four guests joining in remotely for an evening of questions, answers and no doubt some minor technical difficulties. The game is simple - each round, one of the players asks a question which the other three must answer. They text their answers to Mark who reads each one out. The questioner's aim is to try and work out whose answer is whose with a point on offer for every one they match correctly. Expect deceit, subterfuge, trickery and at least one person who doesn't quite understand what's going on so answers every question from the heart and is guessed immediately.

Bar & Cafe