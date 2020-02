About this show

The Screwtape Letters are epistles of advice from a senior devil prominent in the 'Lowerarchy' of Hell to his nephew, Wormwood, a trainee tempter fresh from college, whose first task is to secure the damnation of a young man. But when his client neatly side-steps Hell's clutches by becoming a Christian and leading an exemplary life, despite Wormwood's best efforts and the advice of his uncle, things begin to look bleak for the young devil.