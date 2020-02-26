About this show

In Treherbert Rugby Club, amongst the fag smoke and the singing, Rhys' parents fell in love. Rhys has never fallen in love, but he thinks it's a nice thing to do because that's what his Mam said. It's all in her diary. Rhys has read it all. In 1977, while listening to David Cassidy in a bedroom decorated with Jackie posters, Rhys' Mam wrote about a first date, a first kiss and a first weekend away. This diary is Rhys' history from a small town in the Rhondda Valley. The Land of My Fathers and Mothers and Some Other People is an all singing all dancing re-enactment of what Rhys' Mam wrote down 40 years ago. This frenzied one man cabaret mixes stand-up, dance and good old fashioned sing along to breathe life into his Mam's stories, bring Treherbert Rugby Club back to life.