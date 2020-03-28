About this show

The Icicle Works are an English alternative rock band. Named after the 1960 short story "The Day the Icicle Works Closed" by science fiction author Frederik Pohl, The Icicle Works joined Liverpool's early 1980s ?neo-psychedelia' wave, which also propelled Echo & the Bunnymen and The Teardrop Explodes to stardom. They are best-known in their home country for their only top 20 UK hit "Love Is a Wonderful Colour" (1983). In the US and Canada, they also had only one top 40 hit, the 1984 single "Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly)".