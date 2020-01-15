WhatsOnStage Logo
The Book of Mormon

Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol
The Book of Mormon UK Tour

The Book of Mormon, Broadway’s smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, is going on tour.

The musical follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

TOUR DATES

6 JUNE - 10 AUGUST
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER

15 JANUARY - 1 FEBRUARY
BRISTOL HIPPODROME, BRISTOL

28 AUGUST - 7 SEPTEMBER
EMPIRE THEATRE, SUNDERLAND

  • Running Time:2hr 20min
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:

