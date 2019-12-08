About this show

Steam ships, steam trains, steamed puddings, hilarious comedy, astonishing drama, endearing orphans and perhaps the odd catchy music hall number!

This December join Closer Each Day Company for something distinctly Dickensian and entirely improvised. Closer Each Day Company, creators of Bristol's cult comedy, Closer Each Day: The Improvised Soap Opera, bring their dynamic and addictive brand of theatre to this new show, co-produced with The Wardrobe Theatre. Come along for a right old knees up and enjoy improv in the time of cholera!

This event takes place at SS Great Britain, Bristol