About this show

This Christmas we're thrilled to present an original take on much-loved fairy tale Snow White, created with the fabulous New International Encounter (Beauty and the Beast, Hansel and Gretel). Full of music, magic and fun, this festive adventure in the forest will enthral the whole family. In a wild and windswept land, far, far away, snow falls on a castle nestled amongst the trees where a cruel Queen is assured by her magic mirror that her beauty surpasses all others. Until one day when the mirror proclaims that Snow White, the Queen's step-daughter, is the fairest in the land. Fleeing the Queen's rage, Snow White runs deeper into the forest where she finds refuge with a motley crew of characters that accept her as one of their own and show her a different way to live. This joyful re-telling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale is about growing up, growing old, growing your own food and why you shouldn't trust a very shiny red apple. Overflowing with charm and wit, this laughter-filled festive delight celebrates how we can all make the world a better place.