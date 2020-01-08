About this show

Based on a true story contains male nudity. Paul, a streetwise young black man charms his way into the home of the Kittredges, a wealthy white New York couple. They are art dealers, on the verge of clinching a fortune. He is a college friend of their children, and the son of Sidney Poitier. Is he? Are they? They give him shelter, money and friendship. In exchange he changes their lives. Acid wit, sharp observation and designer cool combine to create an hilariously funny and often shocking great late 20th century mystery.