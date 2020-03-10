About this show

Sisyphus was condemned to repeat forever the same meaningless task of pushing a boulder up a mountain, only to see it roll down again. Sisyphus Distressing compares the absurdity of man's life today with the endless repetition and meaninglessness, struggle and failure, as well as (some sort of controversial) hope for what might come next: the realisation that life is absurd cannot be an end, but only a beginning.

This opera theatre project is built around the iconic Greek mythological figure of Sisyphus, as seen through the eyes of the French philosopher and Nobel-awarded author Albert Camus.