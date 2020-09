About this show

Cranstoun's vocal style has been compared to the likes of Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, while his music is a pure blend of northern soul, Motown and vintage pop. With hugely catchy hooks and a contemporary pop sound that also captures the look and feel of a golden time in soul and R&B, Cranstoun's sound is full of the classic energy and verve of a by gone era but brought up to the present day.