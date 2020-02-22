About this show

This award winning looping artist returns with his brand new interactive eargasmic experience: The Human Geekbox Tour. We invite you to join this sonic superhero and become one of his sidekicks in an interactive super workshop! Followed by a mad beatbox journey to Planet Geek and back as Shlomo explores the art and science of geekdom, gadgets, and the music of the human voice propelling you into a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music! In this see it to believe it performance!

Suitable for ages 1 or 101!