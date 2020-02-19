About this show

In their luxurious apartment, Justin Lazenby and Julie-Ann Jobson plan an introductory supper for their respective parents. Will the Jobson's, Derek and Dee, meet with the approval of Justin's mother, Arabella - plus whoever it is she plans to bring with her? It s an important occasion and everything needs to be just right. Things seem to be planned down to the last detail. But no one has allowed for the arrival of the desperate Paige Petite who literally drops in from the upstairs flat - hotly pursued by the menacing Micky Rale...

This event takes place at Horfield Parish Hall, Wellington Hill, Bristol BS7 8ST